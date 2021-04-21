Maharashtra lockdown? Ministers seek complete lockdown; Uddhav Thackeray likely to take final call tonight

YouTube
    maharashtra lockdown

    Mumbai, Apr 21: Owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce whether the state needs to be placed under a strict lockdown - in his address scheduled after 8pm on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, the issue of a stricter lockdown was discussed in the Cabinet where the majority was in favour of a long lockdown in the state, extending for a week or two, instead of night curfew or the imposition of Section 144.

    The ministers have demanded that 15 days of a full lockdown should be imposed.

    "All the ministers have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from 8 pm tomorrow. The cabinet has taken a decision about the complete lockdown. The CM will make a final announcement," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope, adding that the guidelines are being chalked out.

    X