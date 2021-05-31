Maharashtra lockdown: Full list of what is permitted and what is not

Maharashtra Lockdown-like Covid curbs to continue beyond June 1, unlocking to be in phased manner

Mumbai, May 31: The Maharashtra government said that the lockdown like curbs would be extended in the state till June 15.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the COVID-19 cases are high even today. The death rate has however gone down when compared to the first wave he said while adding that the state is gearing up to battle the third wave.

We are putting restrictions in place, but this is not a strict lockdown. We need to control the numbers especially in some rural areas which are reporting a high number of cases, he also said.

Here is a full list of what is permitted and what is not:

Has the lockdown been extended in Maharashtra?

Yes, lockdown like curbs have been extended till June 15

Will essential shops remain open?

All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7 AM and 11 AM may be allowed to operate between 7 AM and 2 PM.

What about non-essential shops?

In the case of all non-essential shops (stand-alone shops & not inside shopping centers/ malls), the decision regarding the allowing of the opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities. These, if allowed to open, however, shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends.

Will delivery of non-essentials be allowed?

Delivery of Non-essential items along with essential items through E-Commerce may be allowed in such districts. Post 3 PM there shall be restrictions on movement except for medical and other emergencies, or for home deliveries allowed under the order dated May 12, 2021.

Will government offices be open?

All Government offices, except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts, can function with 25% attendance. Respective DMA may allow more than this percentage of attendance if concerned HOD requests so. In the MCGM area, for GOI and GOM establishments, these permissions shall be granted by the Chief Secretary of State of Maharashtra.

What about shops relating to agriculture sector?

Agriculture sector-related shops may remain open till 2 PM on weekdays. Respective DMA however may extend these timings on weekdays or may allow for some period on weekends, taking into consideration, the requirements of sowing season and in view of impending monsoon.

Is there a restriction on cargo movement?

There are no restrictions for cargo movements and deliveries to shops/establishments beyond the opening time of these are allowed for the purposes of replenishments of stock. There shall however be no serving of any customers beyond permitted times over the counter. Anyone breaking these orders shall be closed down till the period notification of Corona Pandemic is in operation in addition to fines mentioned in the order dated May 12, 2021.

Are home deliveries allowed?

Home deliveries are allowed during the period permitted by DMA and must be encouraged by considering permitting for longer periods.

