    Maharashtra: Heavy rains leads to waterlogging in Mumbai; Konkan Railway suspends train services in Ratnagiri

    Mumbai, Jul 22: Heavy rainfall on Thursday led to massive waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic across several locations in Mumbai and its suburbs.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. The forecast also says that there is a possibility of extremely heavy downpour at isolated places.

    Maharashtra: Heavy rains leads to waterlogging in Mumbai; Konkan Railway suspends train services in Ratnagiri

    Train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra''s Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday morning following heavy rains in the area, an official said.

    Water level at the Vashishti river bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri crossed the danger mark after the heavy downpour, a spokesperson of the Konkan Railway said.

    "In view of the safety of passengers, train services in this section are suspended temporarily," the spokesperson said. The Konkan Railway has a 756-km-long track from Roha near Mumbai to Thokur, located close to Mangaluru.

    The route, spread across three states- Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka - is one of the challenging terrains, as it consists of many rivers, gorges and mountains.

    Train services of the Central Railway in the Kasara Ghat section of Thane district and near Lonavala hill town in Pune district adjoining Mumbai were also severely affected after heavy rains caused flooding, washing out of tracks, boulder crashes and mudslides in that region, officials said.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 10:57 [IST]
    X