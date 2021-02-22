YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi on May 15

    By
    |

    Thane, Feb 22: A court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra has posted a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for hearing on May 15.

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh local functionary Rajesh Kunte filed the case against Gandhi in 2014 after watching his speech in Thane''s Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    In 2018, Gandhi appeared before the magistrate court in Bhiwandi and pleaded not guilty following which charges were framed and the case was set for trial.

    When the case was taken up for hearing on Saturday by magistrate J V Paliwal, Gandhi''s advocate Narayan Iyer sought exemption from appearance for the Congress leader as he could not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

    The court allowed the exemption.

    Kunte''s advocate P P Jaywant sought an adjournment, citing a petition filed in the Bombay High Court in this case pertaining to allowing certain documents to be presented as evidence in the trial.

    'Nothing short of extortion’: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi over rising fuel prices

    Magistrate Paliwal, however, noted that the HC has not ordered for a stay on proceedings before the lower court.

    Jaywant urged for an adjournment, which the court allowed.

    The court posted the matter for hearing on May 15, and the complainant''s statement is also likely to be recorded that day.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X