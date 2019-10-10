Maharashtra-Haryana polls: Parties spend 76 per cent of money on publicity

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The 15 political parties that contested the Maharashtra and Haryana elections in 2014 had collected Rs 464 crore. The parties, on the other hand, incurred a total expenditure of Rs 357.21 crore, says a report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Political parties are required to submit a statement of election expenditure to the Election Commission of India (ECI) within 75 days of completion of Assembly Elections.

The expenditure statement contains details of the total amount received as funds in the form of cash, cheques and demand drafts and the total amount spent under various heads.

Highlights:

Total funds collected by 15 political parties during Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections held in 2014 was Rs 464.55 crore and total expenditure incurred was Rs 357.21 crore.

Funds collected by the parties at the Central Headquarters was Rs 233.76 crore and expenditure was Rs 204.10 crore Maharashtra State Units spent Rs 136.69 cr while the Haryana state units spent Rs 16.42 crore.

BSP, AIFB, IUML & JDU are the only parties that declared no funds collected either at the central or at the state unit level despite contesting elections.

AIFB, IUML & JDU are the only parties that have incurred no expenditure either at the central or at the state unit level despite contesting elections.

Expenditure incurred by political parties under various heads:

Political parties declare their expenditure under the heads of Publicity, Travel Expenses, Other/ Miscellaneous expenses and lump sum amount paid to their contesting candidates.

Political Parties that contested in Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections, 2014, spent the highest, Rs 280.72 crore on publicity, followed by Rs 41.40 crore on travel expenses, Rs 22.59 crore on other/miscellaneous expenses and Rs 18.16 crore on the lump sum amount paid to candidates.

Expenditure on publicity is 77.36 per cent of the overall expenditure declared under various heads.

Expenditure on other/miscellaneous is 6.23 per cent of the overall expenditure declared under various heads.

Other details:

The election expenditure statements of JDS and RLD are not available in the public domain despite contesting elections, with a total delay of more than four years and six months. This is in violation of the Supreme Court judgment dated 4th April, '96 (Common Cause vs. Union of India), directing the Election Commission to create a format for the recognised parties to submit their statements.

The expenditure statement of AIMIM available on the website of ECI fails to adhere to the prescribed format. It does not furnish information on the funds collected and expenditure incurred from its Central Headquarters and state units in a systematic and structured manner, as directed in the aforesaid judgment, to enable scrutiny of the expenditure.

Three National Parties INC, CPI and BJP delayed the submission of their election expenditure statements for Maharashtra and Haryana State Assembly Elections, 2014 by 181 days, 197 days and 198 days respectively. BJP formed the government in both Haryana and Maharashtra at the end of the assembly elections in 2014.