Maharashtra-Haryana elections: Why everything seems to be favouring the BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The lack of enthusiasm that one sees around both the Maharashtra and Haryana elections gives the indication that it could be a one-sided affair. All pollsters have already said that the assembly elections in both states would see the BJP emerging as a winner.

The lack of leadership and infighting within the opposition have only been added advantages for the BJP, which also is riding high on its 2019 momentum. Leading psephologist, Dr Sandeep Shastri tells OneIndia that the BJP and its allies have a clear advantage in both Maharashtra as well as Haryana.

They will be able to build upon on the momentum of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, what is also working for the BJP are the internal issues within Congress.

Maharashtra elections: Rahul’s absence is a sign of defeat for Congress says Fadvanis

The Congress is in a drift and its leaderships unable to provide a proper direction to the party. This has caused serious challenges. Though the Congress is in an alliance with the NCP in Maharashtra, I don't think it is possible to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena combine says, Dr Shastri. Moreover in Maharashtra, there have been a series of desertions from the Congress and NCP to the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Further, the Shiv Sena has also conceded the leadership to the BJP. It also conceded a majority of the seats to its ally. When a majority of the seats are conceded, it means that you have given the leadership to the BJP as well.

The Shiv Sena may make noises to assert its presence, but at the end of the day, they are only asserting themselves. As I said, once you give up a majority of the seats, the question of a leadership debate does not arise and it would be Devendra Fadnavis at the helm of affairs, Dr Shastri also points out.

Haryana elections: Why BJP will stick to its nationalist narrative

The case in Haryana is no different for the BJP. The party is on a strong wicket. Like Maharashtra, the BJP is riding high on the 2019 momentum. In this state as well there is nothing much to say about the opposition. There is total disunity within the opposition and this has only made the BJP's case stronger. There was talk that the anti-establishment factor could play out, but I don't see any of that happening, Dr Sandeep Shastri points out.