Mumbai, Dec 24: Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines amid rising Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases and it will come to effect from mid-night.

The Uddhav Thackeray government said that gathering of more than five persons in public places across the state is prohibited from 9 pm-6 am and only 100 people are allowed in indoor weddings & not more than 250 in outdoor weddings. It also restricted the capacity of gyms, spa, hotel, theatre and cinema halls to 50 per cent.

"For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of the space whichever is less," Maharashtra government said.

Maharashtra | All new guidelines including restriction on the gathering of more than 5 people from 9pm-6am in all public places and 50% capacity for gyms, spas, hotels, theatres & cinema halls to be effective from midnight today#Omicron pic.twitter.com/MTrX83WYzf — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable.

The number of attendees shall not exceed 25 per cent of the capacity where seats are not fixed. At sports event, number of people can not exceed 25 per cent of the venue's capacity. Restaurants, gymnasiums, cinema halls, spas will continue to operate with 50 percent capacity, the guidelines said.

Maharashtra recorded 1,410 new coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day.