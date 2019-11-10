Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Fadnavis shedding crocodile tears, says Sena

News India live

Mumbai, Nov 14: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said Shiv Sena's demands, including sharing the chief minister's post, were "unacceptable" to his party and rejected the opposition's criticism of President's rule in Maharashtra as "outright politics" to gain public sympathy.

The President's Rule has been implemented for six months but can be withdrawn anytime before it.

In mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena alleged that imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra was a "scripted act" and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form government. The BJP would be holding meetings of its MLAs, district-level office-bearers as well as unsuccessful Assembly poll candidates in Mumbai from today. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked his party’s MLAs to return to their constituencies. They were staying in a hotel in Malad, Mumbai for the last few days amid the political crisis. Rumours being floated that shivsena president uddhav Thackeray had meeting with Ahmed Patel and we have come to some sort of settlement, on behalf of uddhav thackeray let me clarify that this is untrue & being deliberately spread , our talks with congress and ncp are in process — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 13, 2019 Rumours being floated that shivsena president uddhav Thackeray had meeting with Ahmed Patel and we have come to some sort of settlement, says Sena NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde & Nawab Malik and Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Prithaviraj chavan, Sushilkumar shinde, Ashok Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, Vijay Wadettiwar present. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress meeting to discuss the Common Minimum Programme of the two parties underway. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad says, "Some things are kept confidential. So, Ajit Pawar said that NCP-Congress meeting got cancelled. The meeting is underway and Ajit Pawar himself is present in the meeting." Maharashtra Congress MLAs who had been lodged in a 5-star Jaipur hotel returned to Mumbai today after a 5-day stay in the party-ruled state. Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Sangh headquarters in the Mahal area of Nagpur. NCP-Congress meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.The meeting was called to discuss the Common Minimum Programme of the two parties. Even today if anyone has the numbers they can approach the Governor. The Governor has not denied chance to anyone. A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form Govt’, says Shah. "Before elections PM Modi and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us," says BJP chief Amit Shah. Before this, in no state was so much time given, 18 days were given. Governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim&neither we. Even if today any party has numbers it can approach Governor, says Amit Shah in an exclusive interview to ANI. Congress on alert to prevent a possible Operation lotus attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties in Maharashtra, says Prithviraj Chavan. The Shiv Sena on Wednesday did not mention in the Supreme Court its plea challenging the Governor's decision not to grant it three days' time to get the letter of support to form the government in Maharashtra. A day after President's Rule came into force in Maharashtra, the ministries have been ordered to hand over possessions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) by Wednesday evening. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Congress leaders here on Wednesday and said talks over government formation in the state were progressing in the "right direction" and a decision will be taken at an appropriate time. Shortly after Congress announced the formation of a committee to hold talks on the common minimum programme ahead of a possible alliance in Maharashtra, NCP constituted a similar panel which will be headed by Ajit Pawar, its Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil, party veteran Chhagan Bhujbal, Mumbai unit president Nawab Malik and Leader of the Opposition in state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has set up a committee of Maharashtra leaders for talks on Common Minimum Programme with Congress. The committee includes Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital said,''The next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena.'' अग्नीपथ

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited leaders of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, to form government, as BJP refused to do so. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party said,''If Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt then we will think about our next step. Till now, we haven't received any proposal from Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by Congress& NCP together as declared by Pawar Sahab.'' ''We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,'' Nawab Malik further said. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said. Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves the Madh Island resort and arrives at Matoshree A meeting of the BJP is also underway at Devendra Fadnavis' South Mumbai residence Varsha. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss the government formation situation in Maharashtra. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.