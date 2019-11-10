Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Fadnavis shedding crocodile tears, says Sena

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, Nov 14: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said Shiv Sena's demands, including sharing the chief minister's post, were "unacceptable" to his party and rejected the opposition's criticism of President's rule in Maharashtra as "outright politics" to gain public sympathy.

    The President's Rule has been implemented for six months but can be withdrawn anytime before it.

    Uddhav Thackrey and Sharad Pawar
    In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

    Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

    10:53 AM, 14 Nov
    In mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena alleged that imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra was a "scripted act" and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form government.
    9:36 AM, 14 Nov
    The BJP would be holding meetings of its MLAs, district-level office-bearers as well as unsuccessful Assembly poll candidates in Mumbai from today.
    9:35 AM, 14 Nov
    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked his party’s MLAs to return to their constituencies. They were staying in a hotel in Malad, Mumbai for the last few days amid the political crisis.
    12:09 AM, 14 Nov
    Rumours being floated that shivsena president uddhav Thackeray had meeting with Ahmed Patel and we have come to some sort of settlement, says Sena
    9:26 PM, 13 Nov
    NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde & Nawab Malik and Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Prithaviraj chavan, Sushilkumar shinde, Ashok Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, Vijay Wadettiwar present.
    9:26 PM, 13 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress meeting to discuss the Common Minimum Programme of the two parties underway.
    8:20 PM, 13 Nov
    NCP leader Jitendra Awhad says, "Some things are kept confidential. So, Ajit Pawar said that NCP-Congress meeting got cancelled. The meeting is underway and Ajit Pawar himself is present in the meeting."
    8:06 PM, 13 Nov
    Maharashtra Congress MLAs who had been lodged in a 5-star Jaipur hotel returned to Mumbai today after a 5-day stay in the party-ruled state.
    8:05 PM, 13 Nov
    Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Sangh headquarters in the Mahal area of Nagpur.
    7:39 PM, 13 Nov
    NCP-Congress meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.The meeting was called to discuss the Common Minimum Programme of the two parties.
    7:20 PM, 13 Nov
    Even today if anyone has the numbers they can approach the Governor. The Governor has not denied chance to anyone. A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form Govt’, says Shah.
    7:09 PM, 13 Nov
    "Before elections PM Modi and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us," says BJP chief Amit Shah.
    7:09 PM, 13 Nov
    Before this, in no state was so much time given, 18 days were given. Governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim&neither we. Even if today any party has numbers it can approach Governor, says Amit Shah in an exclusive interview to ANI.
    6:17 PM, 13 Nov
    Congress on alert to prevent a possible Operation lotus attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties in Maharashtra, says Prithviraj Chavan.
    5:58 PM, 13 Nov
    The Shiv Sena on Wednesday did not mention in the Supreme Court its plea challenging the Governor's decision not to grant it three days' time to get the letter of support to form the government in Maharashtra.
    4:42 PM, 13 Nov
    A day after President's Rule came into force in Maharashtra, the ministries have been ordered to hand over possessions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) by Wednesday evening.
    3:32 PM, 13 Nov
    Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Congress leaders here on Wednesday and said talks over government formation in the state were progressing in the "right direction" and a decision will be taken at an appropriate time.
    2:12 PM, 13 Nov
    Shortly after Congress announced the formation of a committee to hold talks on the common minimum programme ahead of a possible alliance in Maharashtra, NCP constituted a similar panel which will be headed by Ajit Pawar, its Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil, party veteran Chhagan Bhujbal, Mumbai unit president Nawab Malik and Leader of the Opposition in state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde.
    2:11 PM, 13 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has set up a committee of Maharashtra leaders for talks on Common Minimum Programme with Congress. The committee includes Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik.
    1:10 PM, 13 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital said,''The next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena.''
    12:40 PM, 13 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday tweeted the word 'agneepath' three times:
    12:04 PM, 13 Nov
    Ajit Pawar, NCP: ''Today in the meeting all our MLAs said that government should be formed as early as possible. Even I think before the new year begins, Maharashtra should get a government.''
    12:02 PM, 13 Nov
    The NCP had given a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari seeking an extension of three days as Congress leaders were not in Mumbai. "We wanted more time for the entire procedure (formation of govt)," party leader Ajit Pawar told reporters.
    12:00 PM, 13 Nov
    Congress leader Ashok Chavan arrives at Lilavati Hopsital to meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
    12:00 PM, 13 Nov
    Ajit Pawar said,''As far as discussions on Shiv Sena goes, we'll do that only after discussing with alliance partners as we had a common manifesto. Shiv Sena's manifesto was different, so we'll have an understanding with Congress first&then go ahead with discussions on Shiv Sena.'' He also said,'' Today our leader Jayant Patil will call Balasaheb Thorat (President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee) for further discussions between the parties and discuss the dates from when we can have a joint discussion on how to go ahead.''
    11:19 AM, 13 Nov
    Days after Devendra Fadnavis changed his Twitter bio to 'caretaker chief minister' amid an ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the former chief minister modified his bio yet again on Wednesday.
    11:18 AM, 13 Nov
    BMC takes down posters of 'Aditya Thackeray as CM' from outside Matoshree
    11:04 AM, 13 Nov
    The Supreme Court has declared it illegal. Today the election ground is clear. JD(S) and Congress were divided: Vivek Reddy, BJP leader
    10:50 AM, 13 Nov
    Shiv Sena's lawyer Sunil Fernandes said,''We aren't filing a fresh petition in Supreme Court on behalf of Shiv Sena today. Decision on when to file it hasn't been taken yet. No mentioning of y'day's petition (against Maharashtra Guv’s decision to decline giving them 3 more days) also.''
    10:34 AM, 13 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has not committed "any unconstitutional act" by recommending President's rule in the state, legal experts said on Tuesday.
