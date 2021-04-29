Maharashtra govt extends lockdown-like curbs till May 15; State reports 66,159 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra govt to provide free vaccination for all above 18

Mumbai, Apr 29:The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended till May 15 the existing lockdown-like restrictions enforced to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

An order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said the decision to extend the restrictions has been taken as the state continued to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19.

It was imperative to continue the emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, he said.

The sweeping curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities, imposed early this month, were to continue till 7 am on May 1.

The restrictions were further tightened on April 14 and then last week, brining more activities under their ambit.

Tamil Nadu: Current COVID wave is like a 'tsunami,' says official; state reports 17,897 new cases, 107 deaths

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, are in force.

Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government.

At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are allowed to function only between 7 am and 11 am.

Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs.