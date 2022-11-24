Maharashtra Governor parcel sent via Amazon by Centre: Uddhav Thackeray

Not just future of Sena but democracy at stake, says Uddhav

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 24: Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday called Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a "parcel sent to Maharashtra via Amazon by centre", and threatened to protest if he is not removed.

"I request the Central Government to take back the Amazon parcel which they have sent in form of the Governor," Uddhav said.

"We urge the Center to recall the sample they have sent for a Governor and send him to other places or to an old age home. We ask all Maharashtra lovers to protest against his statement, even welcome BJP members if they want to join," he added.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being insulted and the government is sitting silent. I do not understand who the CM is. But what will a person, who is in power with the help of Delhi, say against them," Uddhav further said.

Meanwhile, Koshyari has been summoned to New Delhi after his remarks referring to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sparked a major controversy.

Maharashtra Guv Koshyari summoned to Delhi after remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji sparks row

Koshyari will make the unscheduled trip to New Delhi on November 24 (Thursday) and will return on (Friday).

Koshyari's controversial remark

Koshyari had said last week during an event in Aurangabad that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days". He even referred to B R Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about "icons" in the state, drawing criticism from the opposition.

"Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon - Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden time, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," the governor said.