Maharashtra government announces 5-level unlock plan; Malls, theatres to open in 18 districts

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: In a late night development, Maharashtra government has announced that the state will lift lockdown-like restrictions from Monday.

In a statement, the Maharashtra government said, "Lockdown restrictions will be relaxed on the basis of COVID positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in Maharashtra." The degree of relaxation has been decided as per the level of severity of Covid-19 in those districts.

According to the guidelines, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the Public Health Department.

Under the plan, districts and cities falling in "Level 1" will have the least restrictions, while those in "Level 5" will have near lockdown-like curbs in place.

Level of restrictions for breaking the chain

The government has defined "Level 1" areas as having a positivity rate of less than 5% and occupancy of oxygenated beds should be below 25%. "Level 2" will include areas with a positivity rate below 5% and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25% and 40%.

The cities that comes under level 1 will be allowed to completely unlock and all activities will continue normally.

Theatres, malls, private and government offices will be allowed to open.

Weddings, funerals and film shootings will also be allowed.

Manufacturing and other industries can also resume in level 1 and 2 areas without any restrictions.

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 8:15 [IST]