YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Maharashtra former minister Anil Deshmukh granted bail in PMLA case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 04: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    Deshmukh had moved the HC, through advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, after the special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act court in March rejected his bail plea on the ground that there is prima facie proof to indicate that he had exercised "undue influence" over transfers and postings of police officers.

    Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
    Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

    Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the HC to hear and decide the NCP leader's plea expeditiously as it was pending for six months. His lawyers Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam argued that considering his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents he should be granted bail, as reported by news agency PTI.

    Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the application arguing that Deshmukh did not suffer from any ailments that cannot be treated at jail hospital.

    Special CBI Court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption caseSpecial CBI Court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption case

    Arrested by the ED in November 2021, Deshmukh was in judicial custody. The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

    The ED claimed that Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The ill-gotten money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by his family, it alleged.

    Comments

    More ANIL DESHMUKH News  

    Read more about:

    anil deshmukh bail granted money laundering case enforcement directorate bombay high court

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X