Maharashtra 'expecting a third COVID wave soon': Aaditya Thackeray

New Delhi, Apr 18: 'Maharashtra is expecting a third wave of COVID-19 soon', said Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, adding that it cannot be determined how strong or weak the third wave can be.

The young Shiv Sena leader also said that even if vaccination doesn't help right away, it will help prepare for the future.

"Every decision the state is taking today is based on the task force we created last year, as per science and medical facts, not by politics," Aaditya said at the NDTV Solutions Summit.

"We have come to the genuine belief that under-reporting is not going to help. Now we are preparing for the third wave. We have five lakh beds, 70% of them oxygenated. According to computer-generated models, The transmission chain could be broken in the state, he said.

"Migrant labourers in the state are better off this time as there is no panic yet. I think we are all more experienced by now - be it the government, the migrant labourers, or the industries employing them," Thackeray said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home MinisterDilip Walse Patil on Sunday warned of action against those violating the restrictions imposed by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The tough new measures, which exclude essential services, came into force on Wednesday night and will remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will remain in force during the period.

"In order to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections, curfew order and restrictions should be effectively followed. Action will be taken against those who violate orders," Walse Patil tweeted.

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational during the period, according to a government notification issued earlier.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,123 fresh cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day rise so far, taking the tally to 37,70,707. Besides, 419 deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the state, which pushed the death toll to 59,970, as per the state health department.