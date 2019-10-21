  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra elections: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs increased by 73 per cent

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The average assets of the 192 re-contesting candidates in Maharashtra is Rs 20.95 crore.

    In the year the average assets of these candidates was Rs 12.09 crore says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Maharashtra elections: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs increased by 73 per cent

    The average assets growth for these 192 re- contesting MLAs, between the Maharashtra Assembly Elections of 2014 and 2019 is Rs 8.86 Crores. Average percentage growth in assets for these 192 re-contesting MLAs is 73%.

    Maharashtra elections: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs increased by 73 per cent

    Maharashtra elections: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs increased by 73 per cent

    More MLAS News

    Read more about:

    mlas association of democratic reforms maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 8:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue