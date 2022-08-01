Maharashtra doesn’t tolerate treachery, Shinde govt will collapse: Aditya

Fact Check: PM Modi did not snub Eknath Shinde by inviting Fadnavis to a meeting of CMs

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Sindhudurg, Aug 01: Maharashtra never tolerates treachery and the Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure, Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

Addressing Shiv Sena workers during his tour of the Konkan region, he said the Shinde government's focus is on "dirty politics" and not the welfare of the people.

"This entire political drama is of the one-and-half months. The government will collapse for sure. Maharashtra never tolerates treachery," said Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

'Maharashtra will have no money left if...': Governor Koshyari's speech sparks row

Attacking the Shinde government in which Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the deputy chief minister, Aaditya Thackeray said the current government's focus is on "dirty politics" and not the welfare of Maharashtra and the people.

Comments The state witnessed incessant rains and floods, but the government is not bothered, he alleged. The rebellion by Shinde and 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 15:27 [IST]