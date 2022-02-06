Wardha accident: BJP MLA's son among 7 killed as car falls off bridge in Selsura; PM Modi condoles

SC on suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly: It is \"worse\" than expulsion

Third wave may get over by mid-March as cases declining in Maharashtra

Maharashtra declares public holiday on Monday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 06: The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Monday to mourn the death of Lata Mangeshkar. The state government has also declared a two-day state mourning.

Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

"Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the veteran singer at the city's Breach Candy hospital here, told reporters.

The last rites will be held this evening.

Mangeshkar's death plunged the country into mourning with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes in a series of tweets.

"Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will be visiting Mumbai later in the day to pay his last respects to Mangeshkar.

A two-day state mourning will be observed in the wake of the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.

The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 16:14 [IST]