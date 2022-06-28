Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav wanted to resign twice but Sharad Pawar stopped him

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jun 28: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wanted to resign from the top post twice but NCP chief Sharad Pawar stopped him.

    According to India Today report, Sharad Pawar convinced Uddhav Thackeray not to resign as Maharashtra CM. The chief minister had offered to resign twice but was reportedly convinced against it by Sharad Pawar.

    Last week, Uddhav said he was ready to give up the post of party president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel he isn't capable of leading the outfit which is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also includes the NCP and the Congress.

    "Why make statements from Surat (where rebels headed first on Monday night) and other places. Come and tell me on my face that I am incompetent to handle the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to the Raj Bhavan," he said.

    The CM said he would be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him to the top constitutional post.

    Thackeray said some rebel MLAs have told the party they want to come back from Guwahati, where they have moved from Surat, and alleged some of the legislators have been coerced or intimidated.

    The Sena president thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Pawar and the state bureaucracy for standing by him despite his inexperience in governance and added that he was voted among top 5 CMs in terms of administrative performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shinde has claimed the support of 46 MLAs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 8:59 [IST]
    X