Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav to chair cabinet meet at 5 pm today

    Mumbai, Jun 28: Amid the growing political turmoil in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for a Cabinet meeting at 5 pm today.

    This comes after the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the state government to provide complete information on all Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued by the state government from June 22 to 24.

    Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav to chair cabinet meet at 2.30 pm today
    Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray

    Maharashtra CM and deputy CM will not be physically present in the Cabinet meeting today. CM will chair the meeting virtually and Dy CM Ajit Pawar likely to join through VC as he is Covid positive.

    In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition, have been camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22.

    A group of rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs, led by minister Eknath Shinde, were taken to Surat from Mumbai on June 21 and then flown to Guwahati the next day.

    The dissidents have named their group as "Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)".

    The rebel group said it enjoys a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Know all about
    Uddhav Thackeray

    The Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat on Saturday issued summonses to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.
    The MLAs, after receiving the notices, have been huddling inside the hotel since Sunday morning, discussing various options to respond to the notices.

