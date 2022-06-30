YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar receives death threat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Jun 30: Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, who is with the rebel camp of Shiv Sena legislators led by Eknath Shinde, has received a death threat, following which a probe is launched, police said on Wednesday.

    Balaji Kinikar
    Balaji Kinikar

    The anonymous letter was received at Kinikar's office at Ambernath in the Thane district earlier in the day. The letter alleged that Kinikar has been "troubling" Shivsainiks in Ambernath and hence he will be killed one day, a police official said quoting the letter.

    Kinikar's personal assistant who received the letter has lodged a complaint with police which is being probed. Meanwhile, posters stating that Kinikar is a "betrayer" have come up in Ambernath.

    PTI

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis floor test disqualification shiv sena

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X