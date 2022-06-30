Maharashtra crisis: Floor test postponed after Uddhav resigns

Mumbai, Jun 30: The Maharashtra Assembly floor test was postponed on Thursday after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informed all state MLAs that as per Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM & from his MLC post, yesterday.

The MVA government in Maharashtra has been facing a political crisis after a revolt in Shiv Sena. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde have been camping in Guwahati.

Uddhav Thackeray also expressed gratitude to NCP and Congress, allies in the coalition government. "I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal," he said.

He also expressed to Maharashtra cabinet decisions taken earlier day. "I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its go ahead for floor test in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow as it refused to stay the state Governor's decision which was challenged by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had asked the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to prove a majority on the floor of the House on June 30 stating that the "present political scenario" unfolding in the state paints a "very disturbing picture."

