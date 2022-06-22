YouTube
    Maharashtra crisis: CM Thackeray tests Covid positive as fate of MVA govt hangs in balance

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 22: Amid rebellion against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19.

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

    Reports are rife that Thackeray is likely to resign from the post of Chief Minister.

    He may resign after consulting his MPs and MLAs along with the alliance partners. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has already hinted at the dissolution of the Maharashtra assembly following the political crisis in the state.

    "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra has led towards the dismissal of the Vidhan Sabha," Raut tweeted.

    Shinde has claimed the support of 40 MLAs and this is more than enough to circumvent the anti defection law and bring down the government.

    The Sena has 55 members in the 288 member assembly while allies NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 respectively. The MVA is also backed by 14 other MLAs and together it has the support of 166 in the assembly where the magic number is 144.

    X