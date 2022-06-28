Maharashtra crisis: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis heads to Delhi to meet Amit Shah

I was there when Babri mosque was razed, not Shiv Sena: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jun 28: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi on Tuesday as the politicalbattle heats up in the state. He is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Fadnavis's trip to Delhi comes a day after state BJP core committee met at his residence to discuss the current situation.

While the BJP has maintained that the party has not held any discussion with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde nor received any proposal from him, against the backdrop of the current crisis that has gripped the MVA government.

The BJP has adopted a "wait and watch" strategy after state BJP's core committee met and also discussed the Supreme Court order.

Shinde is camping in Guwahati with a bulk of Shiv Sena MLAs, including nine ministers who were divested of their portfolios on Monday.

In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde, the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

The BJP has claimed, it is not hungry for power but it will work with full force for the welfare of the people and ensure progress of Maharashtra.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 13:27 [IST]