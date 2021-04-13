YouTube
    Maharashtra COVID-19 guidelines: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces 15-day 'janta curfew' from Wednesday

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 13: Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday announced strict lockdown-like measures aimed to break the infection's chain, highlighting that COVID-19 cases in the state are exploding at a dangerous rate. There will be 15-day 'corona curfew' with only essential services being allowed in the state.

    As Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh COVID-19 cases Tuesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray, in his virtual address to the state, said that public transport would be available only for those involved in essential services during the 15-day 'janta curfew' starting Wednesday.

    Section 144 will also be imposed across Maharashtra from tomorrow which means no one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason. All public places will also remain shut for a fortnight.

    Describing the coronavirus situation in the state, CM Thackeray said he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow procurement of oxygen from other states. He said that Maharashtra's healthcare system was under great pressure.

    Uddhav Thackeray said he would also request the PM for taking Air Force, Army's help for tackling shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state.

    "Hospitals across the state are under tremendous pressure. The healthcare system is overburdened. The current situation is scary," Uddav Thackeray said.

    "There is a scarcity of oxygen in the state. Would request the Centre to allow us to procure oxygen from other states. Air Force can be allowed to ferry oxygen cylinders from other states," he said, adding," We have to intensify vaccination to decrease the speed of this wave".

    Earlier, addressing an all-party meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray had hinted at the imposition of an extended lockdown in the state to curb the surge in cases. On Sunday, he held a meeting with members of the state COVID-19 task force and said a standard operating procedure (SoP) will be prepared after holding consultations.

