Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Amit Shah in letter to Shiv Sainiks

India

Mumbai, Feb 10: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to party workers, days after BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

In his letter to Shiv Sainiks, CM Thackeray reportedly wrote that the Gujarati Home Minister had dared to finish Shiv Sena during his recent visit. Uddhav Thackeray also took a swipe at former state CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, stating that the Maharashtrian was ignorant.

Uddhav Thackeray's attack came after Amit Shah, during his visit to Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Sunday for the inauguration of a private medical college, launched a scathing attack at the Shiv Sena.

According to reports, the BJP leader had accused the Shiv Sena of ditching its founder Bal Thackeray's principles for forming the government in the State.

"Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena have jettisoned all of Balasaheb's principles by forming an unnatural alliance with the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra," Shah said, referring to the constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA alliance in the state.

Calling the alliance "unholy", Shah had said that the people of Maharashtra had given the mandate for a BJP government led by Fadnavis.

Shah had reiterated that the BJP had made no promise to the Shiv Sena regarding sharing of chief minister's post in the state, an issue which led to the snapping of the alliance between the two close allies.