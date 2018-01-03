Maharashtra bandh: No 'dabbawala' service in Mumbai today

Mumbai's famed 'dabbawalas' on Wednesday cancelled their delivery of over two lakh tiffin boxes to office-goers in the city citing disruption in transportation services in the wake of the Maharashtra bandh. The tiffin delivery men use suburban trains to ensure the lunch boxes reach their destinations on time.

Head of the association, Subhash Talekar, says " Difficult to get means of transportation for delivery of tiffins on time during Maharashtra Bandh. Mumbai Dabbawallas Association decides to not run its delivery service, today."

'Dabbawalas' cancel their services in rare instances. The services were canceled twice in last year. On August 9, the 'Dabbawalas' took a day off to join the Maratha reservation rally and to express solidarity with the movement demanding reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education. On August 30, service was cancelled owing to the disruption of suburban rail services due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

The dabbawallas pride themselves on their motto of 'deliver on time', irrespective of Mumbai's heat or heavy rains.

(With agency inputs)