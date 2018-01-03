Maharashtra bandh: Internet services suspended in Aurangabad

Bhima Koregaon Violence : Internet services suspended in Aurangabad | Oneindia News

In the wake of Maharashtra bandh called by Dalit organisations on Wednesday internet services have been suspended in Aurangabad district. The district witnessed protests by RPI activists who went on a rampage over the clashes that broke out at 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima in Koregaon, near Pune.

Also, inter-state bus services from Karnataka-Maharashtra temporarily have been suspended as a precautionary measure. Bus services from Belgaum and Kalburgi districts in Karnataka have been suspended.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra bus services towards Pune's Baramati and Satara suspended till further orders. While schools seem to be declaring a holiday as students are not turning up. Even colleges considering the same.

Security arrangements in Pune's Dandekar pool in view of protests over Bhima Koregaon Violence reported ANI. DCP Pravin Mundhe says, 'We appeal all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media."

Pune: Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over #BhimaKoregaonViolence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, 'we appeal all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media' pic.twitter.com/7E0s3TFNqF — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Maharashtra is on edge after the anniversary of a battle fought 200 years ago brought to fore simmering caste tensions even as a statewide bandh called to protest the state government's alleged failure to stop violence witnessed stray protest by Dalits.

(With agency inputs)