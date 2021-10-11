Maharashtra bandh: Heavy security in Mumbai, farmers told not to bring produce

Mumbai, Oct 11: The three party ruling alliance in Maharashtra has called for a state-wide bandh in Maharashtra today. The bandh has been called to protest the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur-Kheri Uttar Pradesh.

In all 8 people were killed in the violence. The locals claimed that the farmers died after an SUV allegedly part of a union minister's son, ran them over on October 3. The police said that in view of the bandh security has been enhanced in Mumbai.

The police said that strict patrolling will be undertaken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The police said that striking reserves would be deployed at strategic point with three companies of the Maharashtra state reserve police force, 500 Home Guards and 700 personnel from the local arms units.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders' association announced that all fruit, vegetable, onion and potato markers will remain shut on Monday. The union also appealed to all members to support the shut down on Monday. Farmers have been requested not to bring their agricultural produce on Monday.

If shopkeepers are 'forced' to close shops Tomorrow by any of the MVA karyakartas..then they will have to face BJP karyakartas! Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law and order situation which is not our responsibility, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said. The BJP has said that the issue is being politicised and criticised the call by the state government for a bandh.

