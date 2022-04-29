YouTube
    Maharashtra: At 45.8 degrees Celsius, Chandrapur records highest maximum temperature

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Nagpur, Apr 29: Chandrapur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

    It was the highest temperature recorded in this eastern Maharashtra region, it said in a release.

    Elsewhere in Vidarbha, Akola recorded maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.1, Yavatmal 44.7, Amravati 44.4, Nagpur 44.3, Gondia 43.5, Washim 43, Gadchiroli 42.8 and Buldhana 42.3 degrees Celsius.

    The heat wave conditions are expected to prevail for next five days in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Brahmpuri and Akola areas, it added.

    X