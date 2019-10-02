Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: BJP releases second list of 14 candidates

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 02: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019.

In its first list for Maharashtra, the BJP has dropped the names of 10 sitting MLAs while 91 sitting MLAs have been given a ticket. The first list of BJP candidates also contains the names of five leaders who switched from Congress, four who quit Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and two independents.

BJP released its first list for Maharashtra a day after it finalised an alliance with Shiv Sena for the upcoming polls.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 along with Haryana, following which results will be declared on October 24.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested separately over a dispute over sharing of seats. The BJP won 122 out of 260 seats it had contested while the Sena bagged 63 out of 282 seats.

After the BJP formed the government in October 2014, the Sena joined it in December the same year.