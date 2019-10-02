  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha Assembly polls: NCP releases its first list of candidates; Chhagan Bhujbal to fight from Yeola

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 02: NCP on Wednesday released its first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019.

    Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019

    Chhagan Bhujbal to fight from Yeola constituency, party state president Jayant Patil to contest from Islampur constituency, Ajit Pawar from Baramati and Rohit Pawar from Karjat Jamkhed.

    Maha poll: NCP's candidate Namita Mundada joins BJP

    More NCP News

    Read more about:

    ncp maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 23:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue