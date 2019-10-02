Maha Assembly polls: NCP releases its first list of candidates; Chhagan Bhujbal to fight from Yeola

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 02: NCP on Wednesday released its first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019.

Chhagan Bhujbal to fight from Yeola constituency, party state president Jayant Patil to contest from Islampur constituency, Ajit Pawar from Baramati and Rohit Pawar from Karjat Jamkhed.

