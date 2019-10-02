Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: MNS releases second list of candidates

  • search
    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 02: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019.

    The MNS that did not contest in the Lok Sabha polls earlier in the year, has announced a list of 27 candidates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra.

    The party led by Raj Thackeray has fielded Ratan Patil from Kalyan Rural, Prakash Bhoir from Kalyan (West) Prakash Murtadak from Nashik (East), Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (East) and Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar among others.

    The state will go for polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 19:15 [IST]
