    Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: MNS releases first list of 27 candidates

    Mumbai, Oct 01: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday released the first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2019.

    Maharashtr assembly elections 2019: MNS releases first list of candidates

    Much to the delight of his supporters, Raj Thackeray had announced that his party will contest the forthcoming polls.

    "We will contest the Assembly elections and also win. The seats and candidates will be announced in the next couple of days," Thackeray said while addressing a MNS rally at MIG club, Bandra. His announcement was met with great enthusiasm by party supporters.

    However, the exact number of seats the MNS will contest is not yet clear. But if reports are to be belived the party may contest on around 125 seats. Raj Thackeray, 52, had quit the party in 2006 and formed the MNS the same year.

    The party leaders have claimed they would win sufficient numbers to emerge as the 'king-maker' in case the other two major alliances fail to get the majority. According to IANS reports, MNS is likely to put up candidates mostly in urban centres like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Pune and the campaign will be kicked off with a public rally here on October 5. However, it is yet to be ascertain if the party will field candidate in Worli, from where Raj Thackeray's nephew Aditya Thackeray will contest his maiden election.

    Earlier, MNS had not fielded any candidates in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Thackeray had carried out a vigorous campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena during the Lok Sabha elections

