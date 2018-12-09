  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Maharashtra: Ambedkarite activist thrashed after he tried to slap Ramdas Athawale at public event

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 9: Ramdas Athawale, Union minister for social justice and RPI party chief, was assaulted at a public program in Maharashtra's Ambarnath, triggering protests by members of Republican Party of India (Athawale), who have called for a statewide bandh on Sunday.

    Maharashtra: Ambedkarite activist thrashed after he tried to slap Ramdas Athawale at public event

    The accused, identified as Praveen Gosavi, tried to slap the minister while he was walking down the stage during the Constitution Day function on Saturday.

    The incident took place Saturday night as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was coming down from the stage, a police official said.

    The accused has been identified as Pravin Gosavi. He was later beaten up by Athwale's supporters.

    The motive behind the attack was not known and police are investigating the matter.

    This is not the first time that Athawale was publicly assaulted. He was assaulted by residents of Ghatkopar east after the Ramabai Colony firing incident in 1997.

    Read more about:

    ramdas athawale maharashtra thrashed

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 9:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue