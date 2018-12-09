Home News India Maharashtra: Ambedkarite activist thrashed after he tried to slap Ramdas Athawale at public event

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 9: Ramdas Athawale, Union minister for social justice and RPI party chief, was assaulted at a public program in Maharashtra's Ambarnath, triggering protests by members of Republican Party of India (Athawale), who have called for a statewide bandh on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Praveen Gosavi, tried to slap the minister while he was walking down the stage during the Constitution Day function on Saturday.

The incident took place Saturday night as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was coming down from the stage, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Pravin Gosavi. He was later beaten up by Athwale's supporters.

The motive behind the attack was not known and police are investigating the matter.

This is not the first time that Athawale was publicly assaulted. He was assaulted by residents of Ghatkopar east after the Ramabai Colony firing incident in 1997.