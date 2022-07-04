YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar appointed as Leader of Opposition in Assembly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 4: Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly.

    NCP Legislative party leader Jayant Patil had proposed Ajit Pawar's name for LoP in Maharashtra Assembly which was approved by the Assembly, informs Assembly's Principal Secretary.

    Ajit Pawar
    Ajit Pawar

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House.

    In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar were among those absent during the trust vote.

    Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote was carried by a majority vote. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

    Comments

    More AJIT PAWAR News  

    Read more about:

    ajit pawar leader of opposition maharashtra

    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X