YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: After backlash, CM Thackeray says MPSC exam will be held by March 22

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 11: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening said the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) preliminary examination would be held by March 22.

    thackeray

    Earlier, the MPSC's decision to postpone, yet again, the exam for government jobs which was to take place on March 14 (Sunday) on account of rising coronavirus cases sparked protests with students blocking a road in Pune.

    Strict lockdown will be enforced in parts of Maha: Thackeray

    "The preliminary examination will be held within eight days from March 14. The announcement of dates will be made tomorrow, this is my promise to you," Thackeray said.

    The decision to postpone exams had evoked angry reaction from leaders of ruling allies Congress and NCP too. Thackeray also said no student will be barred on the ground of age as a result of postponement.

    "Precautionary measures such as sanitization of exam centres, COVID-19 tests of paper distributors, supervisors and assessors are being taken. We are doing it in the interest of candidates' safety," the chief minister added.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra uddhav thackeray

    Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 22:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X