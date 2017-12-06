Maharashtra: 7 naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli

At least seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Wednesday morning, reported ANI.

According to reports, a sudden surge in Naxal activities was reported in Gadchiroli over the last 10 days. The left extremists killed seven people including two policemen and injuring five others. Top police officials rushed to Gadchiroli and camped there to monitor counter-insurgency operations. Last month, a police jawan was killed and another was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals at Kotgul in Gadchiroli district.

Separately, one security personnel was injured during an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon. The injured security personnel was being airlifted to Raipur.

