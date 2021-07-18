Maharashtra: 11 killed after wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to landslide

Maharashtra needs three crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses per month: Rajesh Tope

India

Mumbai, July 18: 11 people were killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) confirmed. The accident took place at around 6.30 am when the retaining wall of a house collapse due to a tree fall.

According to the details, the Landslides had occured in the area due to heavy rains, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) confirmed.

Nearly five houses have also been affected due to the incident.

Nearly eight persons are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure.

Mumbai records third highest one-day rainfall in July since 2009

Rescue operation is underway.

Meanwhile water logging has been reported in several parts of the city including Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Gandhi Market, Hindmata, Malad and Borivali.

The BMC said that the city recorded 156 mm rainfall followed by eastern suburbs reporting 143 mm of rainfall till 2 am on Sunday.