Maharashtra: 11 dead after truck collides into van in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Dec 9: At least 11 people, including seven women and two minors, were killed when a truck collided with a van in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra late on Saturday. The accident took place around 9:30 PM when the van, with 14 occupants, was travelling on the Korpana-Wani road.

A police officer, who was present at the spot, said seven women, the van driver, a three-year-old and another minor were killed in the incident.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene.