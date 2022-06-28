YouTube
    Maharashra crisis: 2 Thane leaders supporting rebel Shinde expelled from Sena

    Mumbai, Jun 28: Former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena coordinator in the district Meenakshi Shinde has been expelled from the party amid a rebellion by Eknath Shinde.

    She was being expelled for anti-party activities on the directions of party president (and chief minister) Uddhav Thackeray, a Sena statement issued here on Tuesday said.

    Maharashra crisis: 2 Thane leaders supporting rebel Shinde expelled from Sena

    Earlier, another former Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, and coordinator Rahul Londe were expelled from the party.

    All these leaders have been actively taking part in rallies and gatherings in support of Eknath Shinde.

    In another development, the photographs of Eknath Shinde and his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant Shinde have been removed from the Sena office in Dombivali, and others are expected to follow suit.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 16:49 [IST]
