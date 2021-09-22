Schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh to remain shut on Friday, Saturday in view of heavy rains

Mahant Narendra Giri's demise: UP govt recommends CBI probe into seer's death

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Sep 22: The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, the state's home department said on Wednesday.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," it said in a tweet in Hindi.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday.

Seer Laid to Rest

Meanwhile, the final rites of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri were performed on Wednesday at Baghambari Muth. The seer was buried in a "bhoo samadhi" under a lemon tree in the Muth around 3 pm. Before the "bhoo samadhi", the body was given a bath at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Sarasvati rivers.

The body was kept in a special vehicle prepared with flower garlands. Office-bearers of several "akhadas" and the seer's family members, including his sister, were present on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and a large number of people turned up on the occasion. Earlier in the day, a panel of five doctors conducted an autopsy. The post-mortem examination lasted for about two-and-a-half-hours and the report was handed over to senior police officials in a sealed cover.

There was heavy deployment of security personnel at the site where the autopsy was conducted. Meanwhile, Anand Giri, who was detained in Haridwar, and Aadhya Prasad Tiwari were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court here.

District Government Counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari told PTI that both were produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath. He said Anand Giri's bail application was rejected considering serious nature of the case. Two mobile phones of the late mahant, a video made by him before his death, a nylon rope, knife and a seven-page suicide note were presented in the court by Investigating Officer Mahesh Singh as evidence.

The next hearing in the case will take place on October 5. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 23:56 [IST]