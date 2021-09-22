Mahant Narendra Giri death: Disciple Anand Giri detained from Haridwar, booked for abetment of suicide

YouTube
    Lucknow, Sep 22: The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Prarishad president Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple Anand Giri from Haridwar, said an official on Tuesday, a day after the seer was found dead.

    Anand Giri was detained on Monday night after a case for abetting suicide was lodged against him, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

    Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of the largest organisation of seers in India, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad.

    A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life.

    Kumar said in the suicide note, names of three people were mentioned and on the basis of the FIR, Anand Giri was detained.

    "He is being brought to Allahabad for further probe," he said, adding that evidence in the case is being collected.

    An "unbiased and transparent" probe into the matter is on and the state police is capable of handling the case, the officer said.

    About the veracity of the suicide note, Kumar said forensic experts are looking into it.

