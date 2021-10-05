Varalakshmi Vratham 2020 date, significance, puja vidhi : All you need to know about Varalaxmi Vrat

Mahalaya Amavasya 2021: Date and Time, Pooja Timings, and Significance

New Delhi, Oct 5: Pitru Paksha is a period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors and Mahalaya Amavasya is the day that marks the culmination of the 16-lunar day period.

In 2021, Pitru Paksha started on 21 September and Mahalaya Amavasya falls on 6 October. Hindus take part in the ritual of giving Tarpan (offering) to their ancestors by doing 'pind-daan' (an offering to dead).

Mahalaya Amavasya is significant because it is also called Sarma Pitru Amavasya Shradh. It means Hindus get the opportunity to perform Shradh to all those ancestors for whom - Shradh is not performed and Shradh cannot be performed for one or the other reason.

As per Hinduism, the souls of three generations will be at Pitriloka, a place between earth and heaven. After the death of a person, the soul of his first-generation will shift to heaven to unite with the God. So, the Shradh rites are performed only for the three generations.

In West Bengal, the Mahalaya marks the beginning of Navaratri. As per the mythology, goddess Durga arrived on earth to kill the demon king Mahishasura, who had the boon that he could not be killed by a man, god or beast. She took birth to protect the gods from the buffalo asura. She killed him after a nine-day fierce battle.

Pind Daan

The foods offerings made for the ancestors are usually cooked in silver or copper vessels and typically offered on a banana leaf or cups made of dried leaves. It will be offered to crows.

Timings:

The Amavasya tithi begins at 7.04 pm on 5 October and ends at 4.34 pm on 6 October, as per Drikpanchang.

Kutup Muhurat - 12:03 PM to 12:50 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

Rohina Muhurat - 12:50 PM to 01:38 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

Aparahna Kaal - 01:38 PM to 04:00 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 22 Mins

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 07:04 PM on Oct 05, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 04:34 PM on Oct 06, 2021