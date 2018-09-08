Mahagathbandhan is an eyewash, says BJP at National executive

New Delhi, Sep 8: Taking a dig at efforts by some opposition parties to stich together a grand alliance against the BJP, party chief Amit Shah on Saturday said that "Mahagathbandhan is an eyewash, an illusion and is based on falsehood".

Addressing a press conference defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted party chief Amit Shah to say the Mahagathbandhan would "not make any difference" to the party's prospects in the elections as it had defeated all the constituents to come to power in 2014.

The BJP had won 282 seats out of 543 in the 2014 parliamentary election.

BJP chief said that in '19 elections,we'll easily win the 19 states where it's our government and we are in 2nd place in states like Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.Anti-incumbency always benefits those who are in 2nd place.He said we'll perform well in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu too

"We should not be complacent and should work to ensure a bigger victory in 2019," he said.

On triple talaq he (Amit Shah) has very clearly said,"Many Islamic countries have cleared it&it's not an issue in those countries.But here in Rajya Sabha the Bill is stuck due to Congress' hypocritical behaviour&we have to pass it

"On the issue of urban Naxalites, BJP Chief Amit Shah spoke about Congress party that does vote bank politics on it and he also appreciated Maharashtra government," he added.

Shah said that 'if Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christain or Jain refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh, approach India seeking refuge, without hesitation we should give them refuge

A two-day meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive begins on Saturday.

Preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in five states and resolutions concerning politics and economy are expected to be taken up at the meeting.

This is the first meeting of the party's highest decision-making body since the death of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee on August 16.