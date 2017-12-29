Mahadayi: My letter to Yeddyurappa perfectly legal says Parrikar

My letter to B S Yeddyurappa on the Mahadayi row was a perfectly legal one and not aimed at scoring political points, Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar has said.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Parrikar said that the letter was legally perfect and does not compromise on the Mahadayi issue. My words were in lines with the state's stand at the tribunal, he further asserted.

Parrikar's letter to Yeddyurappa had triggered a row, with Congress and AAP calling it a "political move". Vijay Sardesai, state Agriculture Minister and BJP ally Goa Forward Party leader, has said his party will surrender the water resources portfolio if the government gives water for agriculture needs to the neighbouring state.

In his letter to BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, Parrikar had written that Goa will not oppose "in principle" sharing water with Karnataka for drinking purpose. "My letter is perfect and I have taken all interest of Goa into consideration," Parrikar also said.

OneIndia News