Maha polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis holds roadshow on the last day of poll campaign

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Oct 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds a roadshow in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Saturday on the last day of campaigning for assembly elections. He is contesting from the Nagpur South-West seat.

He filed his nomination papers on October 4, to contest the October 21 Maharashtra polls.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari, Nagpur MP and Union Minister, accompanied Fadnavis on a huge roadshow before filing his election papers.

Fadnavis, 49, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is will be challenged by Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh from the seat.

On Tuesday, BJP has released the manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2019. And this election manifesto pledges employment to one crore people in the next five years.

The manifesto also promises a drought-free Maharashtra in five years and 50 percent women participation in all economic growth.

Maharashtra elections: A peculiar battle between BJP-Shiv Sena at the Kankavli seat

The 40 pages poll manifesto titled Sampan, Samruddha and Samarth is a continuity of the policies and projects which were announced and are in various phases enforced by CM Devendra Fadnavis in the last five years.