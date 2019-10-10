  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha polls: Big challenge for Shiv Sena as 26 corporators resign ahead of assembly polls

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 10: Nearly, 26 Shiv Sena corporators and around 300 workers of the party have sent their resignation to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their 'unhappiness over the distribution of seats' for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra on 21 October.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Reportedly, the corporators and the workers have submitted their resignations to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. According to reports, all the corporators and the workers are from the Kalyan area. They resigned to support the party's rebel candidate.

    Apparently, this may bring trouble for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The party may face any challenge from the Congress or the NCP in the state, this resignation of Sena leaders might cause trouble for the alliance ahead of the Assembly polls.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in Haryana, followed by nine rallies in Maharashtra as he is the biggest campaigner for the BJP in the assembly poll-bound states.

    The rallies of October 17 at Satara and Pune are the two key rallies out of nine rallies in Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra elections: Rahul's absence is a sign of defeat for Congress says Fadvanis

    BJP president Amit Shah will hold 18 rallies in the western state.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue