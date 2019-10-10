Maha polls: Big challenge for Shiv Sena as 26 corporators resign ahead of assembly polls

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Oct 10: Nearly, 26 Shiv Sena corporators and around 300 workers of the party have sent their resignation to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their 'unhappiness over the distribution of seats' for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra on 21 October.

Reportedly, the corporators and the workers have submitted their resignations to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. According to reports, all the corporators and the workers are from the Kalyan area. They resigned to support the party's rebel candidate.

Apparently, this may bring trouble for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The party may face any challenge from the Congress or the NCP in the state, this resignation of Sena leaders might cause trouble for the alliance ahead of the Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in Haryana, followed by nine rallies in Maharashtra as he is the biggest campaigner for the BJP in the assembly poll-bound states.

The rallies of October 17 at Satara and Pune are the two key rallies out of nine rallies in Maharashtra.

BJP president Amit Shah will hold 18 rallies in the western state.