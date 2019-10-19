  • search
    Maha polls: Actor Govinda campaigns for BJP's Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti

    Mumbai, Oct 19: Actor Govinda campaigns for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate for the Malkapur assembly constituency, Maharashtra on Saturday.

    Actor Govinda campaigns for BJP's Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti

    Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti is a veteran politician of the Bhartiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, Consecutively elected five times as Legislator from Malkapur Assembly Constituency Since 1995. He is the incumbent Chairman of Vidharbha Development Board Since July 2019.

    With this, the Maharashtra election campaign ends today.

    Maha polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis holds roadshow on the last day of poll campaign

    Today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also held a roadshow in Nagpur ahead of the Maharashtra election on October 21.

