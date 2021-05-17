Maha govt gives 100 flats to Tata memorial centre for patients’ accomodation

Mumbai, May 17: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is the premier cancer care facility in India which has been at the forefront in the fight against cancer since the past 80 years. The mandate and objective of the centre is to provide comprehensive care in the field of cancer that includes Education, Research, Awareness, Prevention, Treatment, Rehabilitation and Palliation.

Other than giving the best cancer treatment, accommodation is one of the most important challenges faced by outstation patients in Mumbai.

Currently, Tata Memorial Hospital has few accommodation facilities such as the one at Bandra (Borges Memorial Home) and St. Jude child care facilities at Wadala and few scattered accommodation facilities provided by other organisations.

These facilities are able to cater to only 50% of the overall patient's accommodation needs. The principal reason being lack of affordability. In Mumbai, accommodation is very expensive and many cancer patients pay 50% of their money for out of pocket expenses like Accommodation, Travelling etc.

In view of that Tata Memorial has been trying to create more accommodation as their social service for poor cancer patients. The Govt. of Maharashtra has given the land in Parel on which Tata Memorial has planned to build a Dharmshala for almost 300 cancer patients and this would be completed in the next 18 months.

In this Pandemic, Tata Memorial has continued offering cancer treatment and other services. However, cancer patients are facing lot of difficulties for getting accommodation. The 100 Mhada flats which has been facilitated by Govt. of Maharashtra is the blessing for these cancer patients.

The event of handing over the keys of 100 Mhada Flats to Tata Memorial Centre was held on 16th May 2021 at 12 noon. The keys were be handed over by Shri. Sharad Pawar, to Dr. R.A Badwe, Director Tata Memorial Centre.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:25 [IST]