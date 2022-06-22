Maharashtra logs 2,354 new Covid-19 cases; 2 deaths in Mumbai; active tally now 14,089

Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests Covid positive, admitted to hospital

Mumbai, Jun 22: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he tested Coronavirus positive, an official told news agency ANI.

He has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital. "Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai today for COVID-19 treatment, " sources informed the news agency.

The official added that 80-year-old Koshyari always sported masks at public events.

