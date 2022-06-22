YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests Covid positive, admitted to hospital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 22: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he tested Coronavirus positive, an official told news agency ANI.

    He has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital. "Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai today for COVID-19 treatment, " sources informed the news agency.

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

    The official added that 80-year-old Koshyari always sported masks at public events.

    More details awaited:

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X