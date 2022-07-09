Maharashtra CM Shinde, Fadnavis meet PM Modi

Mumbai, July 9: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first meeting after forming a new government in the state.

Shinde and Fadnavis met the Prime Minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and sought his "blessings and guidance" for the development of Maharashtra. "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Shinde said he would try and understand the Prime Minister's vision for the development of the state and strive to take Maharashtra to newer heights. Shinde said several projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, metro rail in cities, and digging farm ponds to boost irrigation, which were initiated by Fadnavis but had run into delays under the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, will be put on fast-track.

The two leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and met BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday to discuss about the cabinet expansion. The BJP has offered 11 ministerial posts to the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and has suggested that 29 ministers would be from the party, sources informed ANI.

It is reported that Shinde faction is in favour of keeping the Home Department with the Chief Minister. However, no official information has been given on this matter yet. This is the first visit of Shinde to the national capital as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Shinde and Fadnavis had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Their visit to the national capital comes ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on July 11 on a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction. "We have faith in the judiciary," Shinde told reporters in the national capital, asserting the group led by him had the support of two-thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs.

The Shiv Sena had 55 MLAs before the split triggered by Shinde's revolt. "The Speaker has also granted us recognition," he said. Shinde was sworn in as chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP after he rebelled against the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, walking out of the Shiv Sena with a large chunk of MLAs leading to the fall of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. Shinde won the trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on July 4.

Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 18:44 [IST]